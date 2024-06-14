87 year old North City woman killed in crosswalk on 15th NE
Friday, June 14, 2024
|A photo by David Sprengeler posted to social media shows the scene of the collision
An 87 year old North City woman was struck and killed by a van in a crosswalk on 15th Ave NE at NE 180th just after 9am Thursday morning, June 14, 2024.
The driver was making a left turn from 180th to 15th when he struck her. He immediately stopped and started CPR.
|A King County Sheriff’s Office photo shows the van at the intersection of 180th and 15th
Shoreline police and fire responded to the scene and according to a statement from the King County Sheriff’s Office, the driver stayed on the scene and cooperated.
Shoreline Fire reports that their first unit, L161 was on scene 2 minutes and 25 seconds after being dispatched and found bystander CPR going on. Their personnel worked on her, put her in the back of the medic unit which arrived about two minutes later, where the medics continued working on her, but ultimately she passed away.
The incident is still under investigation and the intersection was closed for several hours on Thursday morning.
By noon, the road had been re-opened and traffic had returned to normal.
|Paint marks show the location of the van when the driver struck the woman and a sign saying “Turning Vehicles Stop for Pedestrians” - photo by Oliver Moffat
According to the city’s Traffic Report, three Shoreline intersections have recently been reconfigured with LPI, but 180th and 15th is not on the list of intersections planned for safety improvements.
According to the Washington State Patrol’s website, there have been 34 collisions near that intersection since 2016.
0 comments:
Post a Comment