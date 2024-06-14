87 year old North City woman killed in crosswalk on 15th NE

A King County Sheriff’s Office photo shows the van at the intersection of 180th and 15th

Shoreline police and fire responded to the scene and according to a statement from the King County Sheriff’s Office, the driver stayed on the scene and cooperated.Shoreline Fire reports that their first unit, L161 was on scene 2 minutes and 25 seconds after being dispatched and found bystander CPR going on. Their personnel worked on her, put her in the back of the medic unit which arrived about two minutes later, where the medics continued working on her, but ultimately she passed away.The incident is still under investigation and the intersection was closed for several hours on Thursday morning.By noon, the road had been re-opened and traffic had returned to normal.