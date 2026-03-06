From Rails to Trails - Film Screening at MOHAI
Friday, March 6, 2026
|The Great American Rail Trail
Illustration by Anderson Design
A recent documentary unveils the history behind one of America’s most unlikely social movements: turning abandoned rail lines into public trails.
Join Cascade Bicycle Club for a special showing of From Rails to Trails, narrated by actor Edward Norton, at the Museum of History and Industry on Friday, March 13, 2026 from 7-9pm.
If you have ever ridden on the Burke-Gilman Trail, you’ve traversed part of a vast, 3,700-mile network known as the Great American Rail-Trail.
The ambitious project of converting the nation’s abandoned rail lines into public corridors, supported by more than a century of advocacy, is the subject of a recent PBS documentary, From Rails to Trails.
Narrated by actor Edward Norton, the film tells the story of one of the most unlikely social movements in American history. Join MOHAI and Cascade Bicycle Club for a special showing of the film.
Tyler Vasquez, Seattle Policy and Advocacy Officer, will serve as the event’s MC, bringing energy while highlighting the bike lanes delivered over the past five years and sharing a vision for the future of biking across the Puget Sound.
He will also engage with the audience by answering questions about Seattle’s Bicycle Network and discussing how we can carry forward the momentum built by the advocates who came before him.
From 6-7pm, celebrate and explore Riding Together: 135 Years of Cycling in Seattle, MOHAI’s current exhibition on display through April 26.
