From Rails to Trails - Film Screening at MOHAI

A recent documentary unveils the history behind one of America’s most unlikely social movements: turning abandoned rail lines into public trails.



Narrated by actor Edward Norton, the film tells the story of one of the most unlikely social movements in American history. Join MOHAI and Cascade Bicycle Club for a special showing of the film.





Tyler Vasquez, Seattle Policy and Advocacy Officer, will serve as the event’s MC, bringing energy while highlighting the bike lanes delivered over the past five years and sharing a vision for the future of biking across the Puget Sound.





He will also engage with the audience by answering questions about Seattle’s Bicycle Network and discussing how we can carry forward the momentum built by the advocates who came before him.





From 6-7pm, celebrate and explore Riding Together: 135 Years of Cycling in Seattle, MOHAI’s current exhibition on display through April 26.









The ambitious project of converting the nation’s abandoned rail lines into public corridors, supported by more than a century of advocacy, is the subject of a recent PBS documentary, From Rails to Trails.