Shoreline Fire congratulates Travis Pitts and Strojan Kennison for 30 years of service

(L-R) Travis Pitts and Strojan Kennison





From Shoreline Fire:





Today we celebrate Travis Pitts and Strojan Kennison, who both began their careers with the department 30 years ago today.





Throughout the years, both Travis and Strojan have taken many paths in their careers that have led them to where they are today. Travis currently serves as our Division Chief of Operations, and Strojan serves as our Division Chief of EMS.





Thank you both for your dedication, leadership, and commitment to our department and the communities we serve.





Congratulations on 30 years of service — and we’re grateful to still have you both around!





