Shoreline Firefighters climbing for a cause this Sunday
Sunday, March 8, 2026
|Shoreline Firefighter David Engler created
the Firefighter Stair Climb
Photo courtesy Shoreline Fire
The event is the world’s largest on-air stair climb competition, started by a Shoreline Firefighter 35 years ago.
See our 2010 article by David Engler about how he created the Firefighter Stair Climb.
It's held at the Columbia Center in downtown Seattle. Standing 788 feet tall, the Columbia Center is the tallest building in Seattle and the second tallest west of the Mississippi River.
Participants will climb:
- 69 floors
- 1,356 steps
- 788 feet of vertical elevation
- All while wearing full firefighter gear and breathing on air with their mask
We’re incredibly proud of our 37 Shoreline firefighters who are stepping up to support this important cause. Their efforts help fund life-saving research and provide critical support to patients and families affected by blood cancers.Donate to the cause here
