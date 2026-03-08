Shoreline Firefighters climbing for a cause this Sunday

Shoreline Firefighter David Engler created

the Firefighter Stair Climb

Photo courtesy Shoreline Fire This Sunday, March 8, 2026, 37 Shoreline firefighters will participate in the Firefighter Stair Climb in Seattle, raising money for Blood Cancer United (formerly the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society).

The event is the world’s largest on-air stair climb competition, started by a Shoreline Firefighter 35 years ago.









It's held at the Columbia Center in downtown Seattle. Standing 788 feet tall, the Columbia Center is the tallest building in Seattle and the second tallest west of the Mississippi River.







69 floors

1,356 steps

788 feet of vertical elevation

All while wearing full firefighter gear and breathing on air with their mask Nearly 2,000 firefighters from across the United States and around the world will take on the climb to support blood cancer research and patient services.



Participants will climb:

We’re incredibly proud of our 37 Shoreline firefighters who are stepping up to support this important cause. Their efforts help fund life-saving research and provide critical support to patients and families affected by blood cancers. Donate to the cause here







