Jobs: Shoreline Schools Amharic, Arabic, and Tigrinya interpreters
Monday, March 9, 2026
Amharic, Arabic, and Tigrinya interpreters
On-call
$30.93 per hour
The District is currently looking to hire additional Amharic, Arabic, and Tigrinya interpreters to support our schools and help strengthen communication with families in our district.
This is a great opportunity for people who are bilingual and interested in supporting students and families in an educational setting.
Role: Interpreter, fluent in English and listed language
Hours: On-call (as needed)
Key Responsibilities:
Key Responsibilities:
- Interpret during parent-teacher conferences, school meetings, phone calls, and events, help with translation of documents
- Facilitate communication between families and school staff
- Maintain confidentiality and cultural sensitivity
- Support equitable access to school information and resources
