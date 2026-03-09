Jobs: Shoreline Schools Amharic, Arabic, and Tigrinya interpreters

Monday, March 9, 2026

Shoreline School District
Amharic, Arabic, and Tigrinya interpreters
On-call
$30.93 per hour

The District is currently looking to hire additional Amharic, Arabic, and Tigrinya interpreters to support our schools and help strengthen communication with families in our district. 

This is a great opportunity for people who are bilingual and interested in supporting students and families in an educational setting.

Role: Interpreter, fluent in English and listed language

Hours: On-call (as needed)

Key Responsibilities:
  • Interpret during parent-teacher conferences, school meetings, phone calls, and events, help with translation of documents
  • Facilitate communication between families and school staff
  • Maintain confidentiality and cultural sensitivity
  • Support equitable access to school information and resources
To learn more and apply, visit Job description and application here. Click "Fast track" then "current job openings"


