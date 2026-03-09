Jobs: Shoreline Schools Amharic, Arabic, and Tigrinya interpreters

Shoreline School District

Amharic, Arabic, and Tigrinya interpreters

On-call

$30.93 per hour



The District is currently looking to hire additional Amharic, Arabic, and Tigrinya interpreters to support our schools and help strengthen communication with families in our district.





This is a great opportunity for people who are bilingual and interested in supporting students and families in an educational setting.



Role: Interpreter, fluent in English and listed language



Hours: On-call (as needed)



Key Responsibilities:

Interpret during parent-teacher conferences, school meetings, phone calls, and events, help with translation of documents

Facilitate communication between families and school staff

Maintain confidentiality and cultural sensitivity

Support equitable access to school information and resources To learn more and apply, visit Job description and application here . Click "Fast track" then "current job openings"








