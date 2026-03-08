Hopelink Can Madness food drive continues into a second week
Sunday, March 8, 2026
While the bracket moves forward, the need does not take a timeout. Donations often slow this time of year, which makes efforts like Can Madness so important.
Every pound of food helps keep Hopelink’s shelves stocked for the neighbors across our community.
The next round is heating up. Follow along as the competition continues and support your local teams here
The teams collect cans of food and financial donations:
- Spin Alley
- BECU Ballinger
- Ballinger Thriftway
- Orange Theory Fitness Bothell
- First Lutheran of Richmond Beach
- Dale Turner YMCA
- Vault 177
- as well as other teams around the area
Is your business interested in participating? Email us at canmadness@hopelink.org to find out how you can help collect food and funds as part of our Second Chance Shoot Out!
