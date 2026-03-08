Hopelink Can Madness food drive continues into a second week

Congratulations to all of our Can Madness teams! We are so grateful for your support and can't wait to see which great team wins the competition. So far, teams have collected 1,417 pounds of food and $670 to support Hopelink’s programs.

While the bracket moves forward, the need does not take a timeout. Donations often slow this time of year, which makes efforts like Can Madness so important.





Every pound of food helps keep Hopelink’s shelves stocked for the neighbors across our community.





The next round is heating up. Follow along as the competition continues and support your local teams here





The teams collect cans of food and financial donations:

Spin Alley

BECU Ballinger

Ballinger Thriftway

Orange Theory Fitness Bothell

First Lutheran of Richmond Beach

Dale Turner YMCA

Vault 177

as well as other teams around the area

Is your business interested in participating? Email us at canmadness@hopelink.org to find out how you can help collect food and funds as part of our Second Chance Shoot Out!







