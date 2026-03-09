Classes and workshops with Shoreline College Continuing Education are now open for registration
Monday, March 9, 2026
Shoreline College is offering non-credit courses in language, business, mosaic and visual arts, fitness classes and array of other topics that will help you reach your personal or professional goals.
Choose from online or come to our beautiful campus at 16101 Greenwood Ave N, Shoreline WA 98133.
View the catalog here: Shoreline Community College.
More information on the CE webpage: Continuing Education | Shoreline Community College.
Contact us at continuing-ed@shoreline.edu with questions.
