Classes and workshops with Shoreline College Continuing Education are now open for registration

Monday, March 9, 2026


Shoreline College is offering non-credit courses in language, business, mosaic and visual arts, fitness classes and array of other topics that will help you reach your personal or professional goals. 

Choose from online or come to our beautiful campus at 16101 Greenwood Ave N, Shoreline WA 98133.

View the catalog here: Shoreline Community College

More information on the CE webpage: Continuing Education | Shoreline Community College

Contact us at continuing-ed@shoreline.edu with questions.


Posted by DKH at 3:47 AM
Tags: , ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  