Flags at Half-Staff March 11, 2026 for Rev. Jesse Jackson

Governor Bob Ferguson





A lifelong champion of justice and icon of the civil rights movement, his efforts improved the lives of underserved communities throughout the United States and inspired others to pursue a life in public service.





Rev. Jackson’s work included deep and lifelong ties to Washington state, including prominently advocating for peace between the United States and the Soviet Union during the 1990 Goodwill Games in Seattle and preaching a message of peace, justice, and quality from the pulpit of Mount Zion Church in Seattle.





His loss is deeply felt by many, though his legacy exemplifies that a life lived with dignity in the service of others can change lives for the better, and will be long remembered. Rev. Jackson passed away on February 17, 2026.



Flags should remain at half-staff until close of business or sunset on Wednesday, March 11, 2026.









