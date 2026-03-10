Business Spotlight: Ion Town Center - Modern Living in the Heart of Shoreline’s Growth
Ion Town Center: Living at the Center of Shoreline’s Next Chapter
Modern Living in the Heart of Shoreline’s Growth
As Shoreline continues to grow, Ion Town Center Apartments is helping define what modern community living looks like. Offering upscale housing in a convenient, centrally located setting, Ion blends comfort, accessibility, and contemporary design, all within reach of transit, shopping, dining, and daily essentials.
Q&A with Ion Town Center Apartments
Q: What service does your business provide for our community?
A: Attainable luxury living. Ion Town Center features contemporary apartment homes that blend comfort with sophistication, creating a space residents are proud to call home.
Q: What do you love the most about Shoreline?
A: The convenience to almost everything! Shoreline offers easy access to Seattle, parks, shopping, and transit while still feeling like a true neighborhood community.
Q: Why is your business based in Shoreline?
A: Shoreline is rapidly evolving, and we’re excited about what’s ahead. Our goal is to be at the center of that momentum and play an active role in the city’s continued growth.
Q: How do you approach customer service, and what sets you apart?
A: Our team genuinely cares about our residents, who they are, what they do, and what they need. We’re committed to making their living experience as comfortable and seamless as possible.
Q: How does your business support or give back to the local community?
A: Ion Town Center organizes holiday food and toy drives to give back and support families in need throughout the community.
Connect with Ion Town Center Apartments
18004 Midvale Ave N, Shoreline, WA
206-629-5558
iontowncenter.com
iontowncenter@liveamc.com
Instagram: @iontowncenter
