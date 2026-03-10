Everett Film Festival April 4, 2026



The Everett Film Festival is excited to announce a riveting lineup of films for this year's event, which will be held Saturday, April 4, 2026 at the Everett Performing Arts Center, 2710 Wetmore Ave









Doors will open at 12:30pm and close at 8:30pm. The day kicks off with “Women Behind the Wheel,” a beautiful film showcasing the adventures of two young British women on a road trip along the Pamir Highway in Central Asia. The women they meet along the way embody spirit and resilience, quietly achieving the remarkable in challenging environments.



Inflation-busting pricing is being offered, and half-day tickets are available. And buyers of the first 250 full-day tickets will receive a complimentary meal, prepared by J & L BBQ in Everett.





The evening wraps up with “Thelma,” the story of a mild-mannered grandmother whose savings are stolen by a scammer--who just may have underestimated the nonagenarian’s sense of fair play.



As always, attendees can enjoy free popcorn and snacks, and a variety of beer, wine and non-alcoholic beverages will be available for sale. During the dinner break, buyers of the first 250 full-day tickets will receive their free meals.





Highlights will include Q&A opportunities with local filmmakers:

Peter Henrich following his quirky short “A Little Help Here?” in which fairies really do exist;

Thomas Scott Adams after his short film “Beneath the Same Sky,” exploring the bond between a dock worker and an illegal immigrant; and

Megan Griffiths and Mindie Lind following their animated short “View From the Floor,” spotlighting the struggles of a performer with a disability.

The nonprofit



The nonprofit Everett Film Festival has been engaging local film-lovers with quality international films since 1997. This year's pricing is $45 adult, $40 seniors/students/military, and $25 for a half-day (1 - 4:30pm or 4:30pm - close.) Along with the complimentary items, it's quite a deal. Plus great items offered for raffle. And no ads to watch!





More information and purchase tickets here





And please consider joining the Everett Film Festival as a volunteer. Viewing movies and sipping wine is not a bad gig. Okay, some work is also involved. Our longtime amazing director, Teresa Henderson, will be stepping down after this year’s fest, and her shoes will require much assistance to fill!







