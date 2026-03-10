Enjoy the traditional music of Mosquito Fleet at the Commons on Friday March 13, 2026

Tuesday, March 10, 2026

Members (L-R) are Kenneth Ritland, Robb Bell, Mark DemarayBill Clements, Chip Erickson and Anne Sherwood

Mosquito Fleet will be performing this Friday March 13, 2026 from 7pm to 9pm at Third Place Commons, located on the upper level of Town Center at Lake Forest Park, intersection Bothell & Ballinger Way NE. 

Born from long ago weekly jams at the Cabin Tavern in Richmond Beach, Mosquito Fleet brings to life a rich tapestry of bluegrass, old‑time and Americana, bridging centuries of tradition with the spark of today’s music. 

Admission is free and all ages are welcome. Join us for a fun evening of music and dancing!


