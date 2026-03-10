Enjoy the traditional music of Mosquito Fleet at the Commons on Friday March 13, 2026
Tuesday, March 10, 2026
Members (L-R) are Kenneth Ritland, Robb Bell, Mark Demaray, Bill Clements, Chip Erickson and Anne Sherwood.
Born from long ago weekly jams at the Cabin Tavern in Richmond Beach, Mosquito Fleet brings to life a rich tapestry of bluegrass, old‑time and Americana, bridging centuries of tradition with the spark of today’s music.
Admission is free and all ages are welcome. Join us for a fun evening of music and dancing!
0 comments:
Post a Comment