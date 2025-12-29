Help spread bark in the gardens at Echo Lake Elementary January 3, 2026

Looking for a fun way to give back to the community over break?





Come volunteer to help spread bark chips and tidy the gardens and grounds at Echo Lake Elementary!





We will be working from 1-3pm on Saturday, January 3, 2026.





Bring a shovel, garden gloves and buckets if you have any. If not, we will have some tools to share. Kids are welcome and are encouraged to help out too as long as they are with an adult.





Also, if you work over in the Pollinator/Kinder Garden then your kids can have a playdate on the playground and field while you help with the garden!







