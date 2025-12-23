Edmonds Theatre showing It's A Wonderful Life December 23-24, 2025
Tuesday, December 23, 2025
Classic film It’s a Wonderful Life playing at the Edmonds Theatre 415 Main St, Edmonds, WA 98020
Showtimes for Wednesday, December 23 and Thursday, December 24, 2025
Run time 2 hour and 8 minutes with 12 minutes of previews
Tuesday: 5:00pm
Wednesday: 5:00pm
Know before you go!
1. Minors under 13 must be accompanied by an adult, this includes all rentals and booking a rental as well.
2. No outside food or beverage is allowed.
Visit www.theedmondstheater.net for ticketing and private rental information.
0 comments:
Post a Comment