Edmonds Theatre showing It's A Wonderful Life December 23-24, 2025

Tuesday, December 23, 2025


Showtimes for Wednesday, December 23 and Thursday, December 24, 2025

Run time 2 hour and 8 minutes with 12 minutes of previews

Tuesday: 5:00pm
Wednesday: 5:00pm

Know before you go!

1. Minors under 13 must be accompanied by an adult, this includes all rentals and booking a rental as well.
2. No outside food or beverage is allowed.

Visit www.theedmondstheater.net for ticketing and private rental information.


Posted by DKH at 5:17 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  