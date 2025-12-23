Edmonds Theatre showing It's A Wonderful Life December 23-24, 2025











Visit www.theedmondstheater.net for ticketing and private rental information.

Showtimes for Wednesday, December 23 and Thursday, December 24, 2025Run time 2 hour and 8 minutes with 12 minutes of previewsTuesday: 5:00pmWednesday: 5:00pmKnow before you go!1. Minors under 13 must be accompanied by an adult, this includes all rentals and booking a rental as well.2. No outside food or beverage is allowed.