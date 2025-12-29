Rob Heib retires from Shoreline Fire

After more than 27 years of service, we proudly announce the retirement of Rob Heib, whose career with the Shoreline Fire Department began in 1994 as a reserve firefighter before transitioning to full-time firefighter in 1998.





Rob’s dedication and skill quickly set him apart, leading to his promotion to Driver Engineer in December 2009.





Over the years, he served as an Engine Driver, Ladder Truck Driver, Tillerman, and was an EVIP Instructor.





Rob was also voted the Shoreline Fire Department Driver of the Year award twice.





Rob brought professionalism to every shift. His commitment extended well beyond daily operations—he spent 10 days in Haiti in 2011 providing medical relief, trained countless engine drivers, assisted in pump academies, and served as a supervisor for the North King County COVID-19 vaccination site.





A proud member of Local 1760, Rob participated in numerous committees and generously volunteered at Easter egg hunts and Shoreline Christmas Toy Drives.





As Rob enters retirement, we celebrate not only his outstanding contributions but also the spirit and camaraderie he shared with everyone around him, even with his aversion to vegetables!





He leaves behind a legacy of excellence, mentorship, and service that will continue to shape the department long after his last shift.





Rob extends a heartfelt thank-you to the many employees he had the honor of working alongside, and most importantly to his loving family—his wife Sharon, daughter Ella, and son Robby—for their unwavering support throughout his career.





We wish Rob a fulfilling and joyful retirement and thank him for the extraordinary impact he has made on our department and community.



--Shoreline Fire Department



