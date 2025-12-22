WeatherWatcher: Seasonable showery weather ahead, last week's wind and rain

North Pacific Satellite imagery loop from the National Weather Service

Forecast: Seasonable temperatures and showery weather are in store for Shoreline and Lake Forest Park for the next week or so. Temperatures are down to near normal now, with highs in the low to mid 40's and lows in the upper 30's.





We can expect to see mostly cloudy days, with a few sun breaks next week. Rain showers or rain at times is also expected, but much lighter rainfall amounts than we've had the past two weeks. The cooler weather is bringing snow back into the mountains which should allow local rivers to catch up and drain down to normal levels.





There is still a special weather statement in effect regarding soil moisture levels. The National Weather Service in Seattle says there is an increased risk of landslides throughout the area.





Last week's highlights:

High Temperature: 56.5°F (Monday)

Low Temperature: 36.5° (Friday)

Rainiest Day: 1.01 inches (Tuesday)

Total Rainfall: 2.47 inches

Average Temperature: 46.6°F (5.5°F above normal.)



Rainfall accumulation at the North Ridge / Echo Lake weather station



We have exceeded average rainfall now for this point in the month, with a total rainfall of 4.5 inches, compared to the normal of 3.34 inches. Normal for the entire month is 5.18 inches, so we could still fall behind again.

Daily high and low temperatures compared to average at the North Ridge / Echo Lake weather station













Temperatures last week continued to be well above normal, but as we approached the weekend, they have dropped significantly down to near normal temperatures for this time of year. Longer range forecasts suggest we'll continue this normal or below normal trend in temperatures going into the new year.