Memoir Writing Group at the Senior Activity Center
Thursday, December 18, 2025
We’ve all got a lifetime of stories. Join the group on 1st and 3rd Thursdays to work on and share your short memoirs.
Practice preserving your memories in writing with this supportive and encouraging group!
If you've written any short memoir pieces, you are encouraged to bring them to share with the group!
- WHEN: 1/15, 2/5, 2/19 from 10:00 - 11:30am
- COST per class: Senior Center Members $4 – Non-members $8
- LOCATION: Shoreline Lake Forest Park Senior Activity Center 18560 1st Ave NE Bldg. G
- REGISTRATION: This is a Drop-in Class
