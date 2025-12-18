Memoir Writing Group at the Senior Activity Center

Thursday, December 18, 2025

Memoir Writing Group 

We’ve all got a lifetime of stories. Join the group on 1st and 3rd Thursdays to work on and share your short memoirs. 

Practice preserving your memories in writing with this supportive and encouraging group!

If you've written any short memoir pieces, you are encouraged to bring them to share with the group!


