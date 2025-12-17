Registration for Shorewood's Junior Cheer Camp 2026 now open

Wednesday, December 17, 2025


Registration for Shorewood's Junior Cheer Camp 2026 is now LIVE! 

Join us for a fun-filled, cheerleading-themed day for elementary students, including cheer skills, routines, games, crafts, cookie decorating, and a halftime performance at the Shorewood Basketball game on Friday, January 30, 2026 at 6:30pm!

Camp Date: Friday, January 23, 2026 (No School Day)

Time: 9:00 AM – 1:30 PM
Cost: $50 per child ($35 sibling discount)
Late/Walk-in Fee: $60 per child after 1/16 (if space allows)

Register HERE to secure your child’s spot!

Online Payment: Pay Here
In-Person Payment: Shorewood Business Office, 17300 Fremont Ave N, Shoreline WA 98133
(Ms. Lynagh) M, T, TH, F: 7:30–2:45, W: 7:30–1:00

Details on the flyer at the head of this article.

Questions? brianne.sturm@ssd412.org


