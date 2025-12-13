Canopy Cat Rescue gets Sabrina out of a tree in Lake Forest Park
Saturday, December 13, 2025
|Sabrina was rescued from a tree in her yard in Lake Forest Park
Photo courtesy Canopy Cat Rescue
Canopy Cat Rescue climbs trees to rescue cats. They retrieve hundreds every year, from all over the state. Call them at 1-877-721-MEOW when in need.
CCR does night rescues, with the one caveat being that it is a super-friendly cat. Otherwise, they say it’s best to wait till daylight.
They just published a compilation of seven cats that they "had the opportunity to meet in a tree at night over the last few months."
One was a local.
Sabrina, a calico kitten from Lake Forest Park, climbed a big cypress next to her house. The lighting for her photo was perfect!
CCR goes all over the state to rescue kitties, who notoriously can climb up - but not down.
They are arborists by trade, so they do spend a lot of time in trees. They do not charge for their rescue services but do accept tax-deductible donations.
