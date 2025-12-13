Canopy Cat Rescue gets Sabrina out of a tree in Lake Forest Park

Saturday, December 13, 2025

Sabrina was rescued from a tree in her yard in Lake Forest Park
Photo courtesy Canopy Cat Rescue

Canopy Cat Rescue climbs trees to rescue cats. They retrieve hundreds every year, from all over the state. Call them at 1-877-721-MEOW when in need.

CCR does night rescues, with the one caveat being that it is a super-friendly cat. Otherwise, they say it’s best to wait till daylight.

They just published a compilation of seven cats that they "had the opportunity to meet in a tree at night over the last few months."

One was a local.

Sabrina, a calico kitten from Lake Forest Park, climbed a big cypress next to her house. The lighting for her photo was perfect!

CCR goes all over the state to rescue kitties, who notoriously can climb up - but not down.

They are arborists by trade, so they do spend a lot of time in trees. They do not charge for their rescue services but do accept tax-deductible donations.


Posted by DKH at 1:47 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  