Are you Connected? FCC-Licensed Radio Operators still needed for Shoreline neighborhoods



Congratulations!!! After just one request, (see previous article) primary BE THE CONNECTION positions have been filled for Ballinger, Briarcrest, Hillwood, Highland Terrace, North City, Parkwood, Richmond Beach, Richmond Highlands, and Ridgecrest neighborhoods. All backup, secondary BE THE CONNECTION positions remain open for these neighborhoods.





Which leaves the following question unanswered: ”Who do you call when 911 does not answer?”



We Shoreliners have it all! Paradise AND: Ice storms! Snowstorms! Windstorms! Earthquakes! Tsunamis! Volcanos. And they all mean the same……

No power. No heat. No gas. No water. No cell. No 911.

No cash machines. No groceries. No Internet. No fun. Stay connected! Stay informed! Stay safe!



Be the CONNECTION in your neighborhood.



Check in periodically on your schedule on Mondays, 7:30pm (1930), 442.825 (103.5), to make sure you and your radio are still working & ready!



If you are overly busy but have a little room on your schedule like many of us, put the ‘check in’ on your calendar right now. Make it a healthy habit. It is like brushing your teeth.



Each of Shoreline’s Neighborhoods needs several FCC-licensed radio operators to report conditions during storms, outages, and loss of cell service or in the wake of the Big One!









Requirements:

FCC amateur radio license

Operate from home

Report neighborhood conditions (fires, injuries, flooding, wind or ice damage, loss of power, water, gas, cell service, Internet, etc)

Receive and provide relief information; where is the water, food, and shelter.

Monitor 442.825 MHz, T 103.5 during incidents for the latest information

Get prepared.

Report neighborhood conditions during & after emergencies

Keep neighborhood fully informed of relief supplies (water, food, shelter) distribution times & locations

Strengthen community resilience

Be the trusted voice when systems fail

BE THE CONNECTION!

Email for more information:



Check this webpage





Primary AND secondary BE THE CONNECTION positions still unfilled in Echo Lake, Highlands, Innis Arden, Crista, Meridian Park leaving these neighborhoods unconnected.