Are you Connected? FCC-Licensed Radio Operators still needed for Shoreline neighborhoods

Saturday, December 13, 2025


Congratulations!!! After just one request, (see previous article) primary BE THE CONNECTION positions have been filled for Ballinger, Briarcrest, Hillwood, Highland Terrace, North City, Parkwood, Richmond Beach, Richmond Highlands, and Ridgecrest neighborhoods. All backup, secondary BE THE CONNECTION positions remain open for these neighborhoods.

Primary AND secondary BE THE CONNECTION positions still unfilled in Echo Lake, Highlands, Innis Arden, Crista, Meridian Park leaving these neighborhoods unconnected. 

Which leaves the following question unanswered: ”Who do you call when 911 does not answer?”

We Shoreliners have it all! Paradise AND: Ice storms! Snowstorms! Windstorms! Earthquakes! Tsunamis! Volcanos. And they all mean the same……
  • No power. No heat. No gas. No water. No cell. No 911.
  • No cash machines. No groceries. No Internet. No fun.
Stay connected! Stay informed! Stay safe!

Be the CONNECTION in your neighborhood.

How to get CONNECTED? 

Check in periodically on your schedule on Mondays, 7:30pm (1930), 442.825 (103.5), to make sure you and your radio are still working & ready!

If you are overly busy but have a little room on your schedule like many of us, put the ‘check in’ on your calendar right now. Make it a healthy habit. It is like brushing your teeth.

Each of Shoreline’s Neighborhoods needs several FCC-licensed radio operators to report conditions during storms, outages, and loss of cell service or in the wake of the Big One! 

Put that hard earned license and radio to work on your terms for you, your family, and your community.

Requirements:
  • FCC amateur radio license
  • Operate from home
  • Report neighborhood conditions (fires, injuries, flooding, wind or ice damage, loss of power, water, gas, cell service, Internet, etc)
  • Receive and provide relief information; where is the water, food, and shelter.
  • Monitor 442.825 MHz, T 103.5 during incidents for the latest information
  • Check in periodically on Mondays, 442.825 (103.5), 7:30pm, to make sure you and your radio are still working & are ready! If you are serious, put it on your calendar right now.
Successful applicants will:
  • Get prepared.
  • Report neighborhood conditions during & after emergencies
  • Keep neighborhood fully informed of relief supplies (water, food, shelter) distribution times & locations
  • Strengthen community resilience
  • Be the trusted voice when systems fail
  • BE THE CONNECTION!

Email for more information: shorelineacs@gmail.com

Check this webpage


Posted by DKH at 4:14 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  