Wanted: FCC-licensed Radio Operators in every Shoreline neighborhood
Monday, November 17, 2025
WORK FROM HOME! HELP WANTED— FCC-LICENSED RADIO OPERATORS NEEDED NOW!
We Shoreliners have it all!
- Ice storms! Snowstorms! Windstorms! Earthquakes! Tsunamis!
- No power. No heat. No gas. No water. No cell.
- No cash machines. No groceries. No Internet. No fun.
Be the CONNECTION. Stay in touch.
Each of Shoreline’s Neighborhoods needs several FCC-licensed radio operators to report conditions during storms, outages, and loss of cell service in the wake of disruptive events.
Put that hard earned license and radio to work on your terms for you, your family, and your community.
Requirements:
- FCC amateur radio license
- Operate from home
- Report neighborhood conditions (fires, injuries, flooding, wind or ice damage, loss of power, water, gas, cell service, Internet, etc)
- Receive and provide relief information; where is the water, food, and shelter.
- Monitor 442.825 MHz, T 103.5 during incidents for the latest information
- Check in periodically on 442.825 (103.5), 7:30pm, Mondays to make sure you and your radio still work & are ready!
- Report neighborhood conditions during & after emergencies
- Keep neighborhood fully informed of relief supply (water, food, shelter) distribution times & locations
- Strengthen community resilience
- Be the trusted voice when systems fail
