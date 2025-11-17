Wanted: FCC-licensed Radio Operators in every Shoreline neighborhood

WORK FROM HOME! HELP WANTED— FCC-LICENSED RADIO OPERATORS NEEDED NOW!

Ice storms! Snowstorms! Windstorms! Earthquakes! Tsunamis!

No power. No heat. No gas. No water. No cell.

No cash machines. No groceries. No Internet. No fun.









Requirements:

FCC amateur radio license

Operate from home

Report neighborhood conditions (fires, injuries, flooding, wind or ice damage, loss of power, water, gas, cell service, Internet, etc)

Receive and provide relief information; where is the water, food, and shelter.

Monitor 442.825 MHz, T 103.5 during incidents for the latest information

Check in periodically on 442.825 (103.5), 7:30pm, Mondays to make sure you and your radio still work & are ready! Successful applicants will:

Report neighborhood conditions during & after emergencies

Keep neighborhood fully informed of relief supply (water, food, shelter) distribution times & locations

Strengthen community resilience

Be the trusted voice when systems fail More information: Put that hard earned license and radio to work on your terms for you, your family, and your community.

Stay connected! Stay informed! Stay safe!Each of Shoreline’s Neighborhoods needs several FCC-licensed radio operators to report conditions during storms, outages, and loss of cell service in the wake of disruptive events.