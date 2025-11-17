Celebrate beginnings and endings at the Shoreline Historical Museum December 6, 2025

Monday, November 17, 2025


Beginnings and endings at the Shoreline Historical Museum
December 6, 2025 3:30pm-5pm at the Shoreline Historical Museum

Join us for an evening of joy as we celebrate a time of beginnings and endings. Learn about all the work the Museum community has accomplished over the year.

See the conclusion of everything that has been done with the King Conservation District grant to support the Miyawaki Forest. You will be able to walk through the Forest on our new path and see the interpretive panels highlighting the human and natural world.

Say goodbye to Director Kenneth Doutt and welcome new Director Robby Grillo to the role!

We will provide hot dogs (while supplies last) apple cider cake and warm drinks for everyone to enjoy. 

To support food access for the community, we are asking people to bring donations to this event. 

Please follow this link to learn more about what to bring and how you can be involved in other ways. 


