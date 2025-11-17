Surviving the Holidays - help navigating the end of year darkness

Surviving the Holidays





"But what if I’m not feeling festive?"





Overwhelm, anxiety, loneliness, grief, and depression are often felt more acutely this time of year, and there are few things more painful than trying to feign cheer when we are feeling anything but.





Christine Vervitsiotis LMHC You are not alone. Come join us for a conversation about managing challenging emotions during the holiday season. You are not alone. Come join us for a conversation about managing challenging emotions during the holiday season.





We will talk about why this time of year is difficult for so many of us and discuss ways to care for ourselves as we navigate the end-of-year darkness.





Wednesday November 19, 2025 from 1-2:30pm with Licensed Mental Health Counselor Christine Vervitsiotis.





Please register: call or visit the Shoreline Lake Forest Park Senior Activity Center 206-365-1536





