Film: The Invisible Doctrine--The Secret History of Neoliberalism
Monday, November 17, 2025
Wednesday, November 19, 2025 from 6:30-8:30pm
Shoreline Unitarian Universalist Church
The film "The Invisible Doctrine" argues that neoliberal policies of trickle down economics and shrinking government to cut taxes, the social safety net and regulations are incompatible with preserving life on earth.
The film calls for a new participatory democracy.
A donation of $5-10 is requested to cover film and church rental.
Hosted by Communities Rising
Hosted by Communities Rising
0 comments:
Post a Comment