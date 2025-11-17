Film: The Invisible Doctrine--The Secret History of Neoliberalism

Monday, November 17, 2025

The Invisible Doctrine--The Secret History of Neoliberalism
Wednesday, November 19, 2025 from 6:30-8:30pm
Shoreline Unitarian Universalist Church

The film "The Invisible Doctrine" argues that neoliberal policies of trickle down economics and shrinking government to cut taxes, the social safety net and regulations are incompatible with preserving life on earth. 

The film calls for a new participatory democracy. 

A donation of $5-10 is requested to cover film and church rental.

Hosted by Communities Rising


Posted by DKH at 2:50 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  