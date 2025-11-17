Seeds of Hope: Growing Community through the Master Gardener Program

Master Gardener sites: Farmers Markets, Shorewood Culinary Arts Garden, Animal Acres Garden See interactive map here

By Marie Kurka-Brown By Marie Kurka-Brown





I first stepped into this rhythm more formally in 2020, during the height of the pandemic, as part of the WSU Master Gardener Program—the “Pandemic Class.” For many, it was a season of uncertainty and isolation. But for me, it was also a time of deep connection. Volunteering at Soos Creek Botanical Garden in the Propagation Department helped me complete my certification requirements despite the challenges. Becoming a Certified Master Gardener is something I treasure deeply. It’s not just a title—it’s a commitment to lifelong learning, stewardship, and service.





After a 30-year career in marketing and communications, I found myself drawn to a different kind of outreach—one rooted in soil, science, and soul. Encouraged by peers, I ran for a board position with the King County Master Gardener Foundation and was honored to be elected. This role allows me to blend my professional strengths—relationship-building, storytelling, and problem-solving—with my passion for gardening and community impact.





Our Master Gardener program, like many volunteer organizations, is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit. We serve King County as educators, environmental stewards, and advocates for healing gardens. We work shoulder-to-shoulder with local businesses, clinics, and community groups to bring horticultural knowledge and hope to the people we serve.





One of my favorite roles is helping solve garden problems at Renton’s McLendon Hardware, where I am one of 22 volunteers every Tuesday and Saturday from April through September. Customers bring their questions, their frustrations, and their dreams—and together, we dig into solutions. These interactions have taught me as much as any textbook ever could.





Earlier this year, I was encouraged to run for a board position—and I won. With that comes great responsibility and even greater opportunity. As I look ahead to 2026, I’m focused on cultivating impact across four key areas:





Clinic Support





We’re building funding to strengthen our Plant Clinics—ensuring each location has the tools, signage, and infrastructure to serve with confidence. These clinics are often the first point of contact for curious gardeners and concerned community members. By investing in their visibility and functionality, we’re investing in education, access, and trust.





Garden Enhancements





Our gardens are living classrooms and healing spaces. To help them thrive, we’re securing resources like soil amendments, seeds, garden tools, and irrigation supplies. These essentials allow our volunteers to grow more food, teach more techniques, and create more beauty. Every trowel and drip line is a step toward deeper impact.





Food Bank Partnerships





Thanks to generous donors and seed companies, we’ve begun supplying fresh, organic produce to local food banks. It’s a powerful reminder that gardens don’t just feed—they empower.





Cultivating Community Together





We’re committed to building upon existing relationships while developing new ones. Our donors are the lifeblood of our mission, and their contributions provide soil, seeds, and inspiration for our 2026 gardens—gardens that will grow into healthy meals, vibrant learning spaces, and moments of healing across King County. These gifts nourish our bodies, sustain our gardens, and yes, they nourish our spirits too.





The Extension Master Gardener Program doesn’t just teach gardening—it can help you define your future and discover which path you want to grow in. For me, the opportunity to keep learning while growing organic produce for my community fuels my soul. It’s a way to give back in ways I never imagined—through education, service, and connection. If you’re seeking a new challenge, a deeper purpose, or simply a place to grow, come walk this journey with us.





There’s something magical about watching a garden bloom. The colors, the textures, the scents—they awaken something in us. They remind us of beauty, resilience, and possibility. In a world that often feels chaotic, gardens offer a quiet kind of healing. They invite us to slow down, to notice, to connect.





If you’ve ever felt that pull—toward the soil, toward service, toward something greater—I invite you to join us. Whether you’re a seasoned gardener or just starting out, there’s a place for you in our community. Whether you're ready to volunteer, curious about our impact, or looking for ways to help us grow, we invite you to learn more at MGFKC.org. Together, we’re cultivating a stronger, greener King County.





Marie Kurka-Brown is a WSU Extension Master Gardener and Board Member of the Master Gardener Foundation of King County.





To learn more about our mission, programs, or ways to get involved, visit www.MGFKC.org







Fall is a time of reflection. As we clear the remnants of summer’s bounty and tuck compost into the soil, we also prepare ourselves—for rest, renewal, and the next season of growth. In the garden, as in life, this rhythm is sacred. It reminds us that every ending is also a beginning.