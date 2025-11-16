Cinderella opens this week at the Wade James Theatre in Edmonds

Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella
November 21-December 14, 2025 at the Wade James Theatre!
Get ready to be swept off your feet by EDP’s upcoming musical production of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella! This enchanting Broadway adaptation of the timeless tale features the most beloved songs alongside an up-to-date, hilarious and romantic libretto.
When Ella meets a dragon-slaying young prince who is just assuming control of his government, she helps spark transformation and empower the disenfranchised in their kingdom.
