Cinderella opens this week at the Wade James Theatre in Edmonds

Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella November 21-December 14, 2025 at the Wade James Theatre!

Get ready to be swept off your feet by EDP’s upcoming musical production of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella! This enchanting Broadway adaptation of the timeless tale features the most beloved songs alongside an up-to-date, hilarious and romantic libretto.



﻿When Ella meets a dragon-slaying young prince who is just assuming control of his government, she helps spark transformation and empower the disenfranchised in their kingdom.

With the help of her fairy godmother, a pumpkin, and a little magic and humor, Ella, Prince Topher, and their generous friends will inspire and delight the whole family!

Thursdays-Saturdays at 8pm, Sundays at 2pm



TICKETS: $31 General Adult (19-59); $28 Youth/Senior/Military



Some performances are already SOLD OUT or only have single tickets/ADA seats available, so make your holiday plans before time runs out!



Tickets available online or by phone at 425-774-9600





