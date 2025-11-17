Juggle, Bounce and Plop - juggling exercise class at the Senior Activity Center begins November 18, 2025

Monday, November 17, 2025

Photo courtesy pexels-roman-odintsov
Juggling is back! 

Improve coordination, range of motion, and upper body strength while having fun and laughing together with juggling!

This class involves a variety of juggling exercises which involve bouncing, tossing, and catching balls in groups and independently. 

No juggling experience required. Participate seated or standing.

November 18 through December 16, 2025 from 10:30 - 11:30am

COST – Members: $17 NonMembers: $28

REGISTRATION - Call or visit the Shoreline Lake Forest Park Senior Activity Center 206-365-1536


Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

