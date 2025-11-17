Juggle, Bounce and Plop - juggling exercise class at the Senior Activity Center begins November 18, 2025

Photo courtesy pexels-roman-odintsov Juggling is back! Juggling is back!





Improve coordination, range of motion, and upper body strength while having fun and laughing together with juggling!





This class involves a variety of juggling exercises which involve bouncing, tossing, and catching balls in groups and independently.





No juggling experience required. Participate seated or standing.





November 18 through December 16, 2025 from 10:30 - 11:30am





COST – Members: $17 NonMembers: $28





REGISTRATION - Call or visit the Shoreline Lake Forest Park Senior Activity Center 206-365-1536









