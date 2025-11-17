Fabulous Giant Snowflakes craft project November 21, 2025 at Salvation

Join us at Salvation for Festive After-hours Shopping and Free hands-on holiday Crafts Workshops!





Get inspired by the local arts and crafts that fill our shop and follow the lead of our artists while you make your own special art project!









Fabulous Giant Snowflakes - Friday November 21 - 6:30pm-8pm

Sparkly Holiday Cards - Friday December 5 - 6:30pm- 8pm

Salvation - Artists and Makers Collective - Gallery and Boutique

15419 15th Ave NE, Shoreline 98155



All materials provided, light refreshments served, feel free to bring something to share! Bring a friend, family member, or just show up alone - guaranteed you will leave here smiling (and possibly covered in glitter).Salvation - Artists and Makers Collective - Gallery and Boutique







