Fabulous Giant Snowflakes craft project November 21, 2025 at Salvation
Monday, November 17, 2025
Get inspired by the local arts and crafts that fill our shop and follow the lead of our artists while you make your own special art project!
All materials provided, light refreshments served, feel free to bring something to share! Bring a friend, family member, or just show up alone - guaranteed you will leave here smiling (and possibly covered in glitter).
Salvation - Artists and Makers Collective - Gallery and Boutique
15419 15th Ave NE, Shoreline 98155
- Fabulous Giant Snowflakes - Friday November 21 - 6:30pm-8pm
- Sparkly Holiday Cards - Friday December 5 - 6:30pm- 8pm
Normal business hours: Fri-Sun 10am-6pm
email: Ali@salvationshop.com
IG: @salvationartscollective
Web: https://salvationshop.com
