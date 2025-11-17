Fabulous Giant Snowflakes craft project November 21, 2025 at Salvation

Monday, November 17, 2025

Join us at Salvation for Festive After-hours Shopping and Free hands-on holiday Crafts Workshops! 

Get inspired by the local arts and crafts that fill our shop and follow the lead of our artists while you make your own special art project! 

All materials provided, light refreshments served, feel free to bring something to share! Bring a friend, family member, or just show up alone - guaranteed you will leave here smiling (and possibly covered in glitter).

  • Fabulous Giant Snowflakes - Friday November 21 - 6:30pm-8pm
  • Sparkly Holiday Cards - Friday December 5 - 6:30pm- 8pm

Salvation - Artists and Makers Collective - Gallery and Boutique
15419 15th Ave NE, Shoreline 98155

Normal business hours: Fri-Sun 10am-6pm
email: Ali@salvationshop.com
IG: @salvationartscollective
Web: https://salvationshop.com


