Lake Forest Park Holiday Farmers Market & Craft Fair November 23, 2025

Get ready to celebrate the season with two festive market days - Sundays, Nov. 23 and Dec. 14!

Outdoor Farmers & Craft Market: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Indoor Holiday Craft Fair: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. (extended hours!)

Stock up on fresh produce and other goods from your favorite farmers and discover handcrafted treasures from local artisans, both outside at the Farmers Market and inside at the Holiday Craft Fair. You’ll find one-of-a-kind gifts, art, jewelry, wearables, and décor — perfect for everyone on your list!



Enjoy live music in the Commons while you shop! Soak in the festive sounds of the season as local musicians fill the space with holiday cheer.



SNAP, SNAP Market Match, and Market Bucks are all welcome! Stop by the info table in the lower lobby before shopping to process EBT/SNAP benefits.



You’ll find the Holiday Craft Fair inside the Town Center at Lake Forest Park (17171 Bothell Way NE) – both upstairs in the Commons (new this year!) and downstairs in the lower lobby.





The Farmers Market and additional craft booths will be just outside in the usual spot. See you at the Market!









