Water Rescue at Log Boom Park Sunday

KCSO Marine rescue boat Sunday night November 16, 2025 just before 6:00pm, Shoreline Fire was dispatched to Log Boom Park in Kenmore following reports of an individual in the water who needed assistance.

Crews quickly located and rescued the patient, transporting them by Shoreline Fire's rescue watercraft to the nearby beach for care.





Medics then transported the patient to a local hospital for further evaluation.



