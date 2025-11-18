Water Rescue at Log Boom Park Sunday

Tuesday, November 18, 2025

KCSO Marine rescue boat
Sunday night November 16, 2025 just before 6:00pm, Shoreline Fire was dispatched to Log Boom Park in Kenmore following reports of an individual in the water who needed assistance.

Crews quickly located and rescued the patient, transporting them by Shoreline Fire's rescue watercraft to the nearby beach for care. 

Medics then transported the patient to a local hospital for further evaluation.

This incident shows how effective our water rescue program is. Thanks to great training, teamwork, and equipment, crews safely completed the rescue in about seven minutes, even in dark and rainy conditions.


Posted by DKH at 2:02 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  