Water Rescue at Log Boom Park Sunday
Tuesday, November 18, 2025
|KCSO Marine rescue boat
Crews quickly located and rescued the patient, transporting them by Shoreline Fire's rescue watercraft to the nearby beach for care.
Medics then transported the patient to a local hospital for further evaluation.
This incident shows how effective our water rescue program is. Thanks to great training, teamwork, and equipment, crews safely completed the rescue in about seven minutes, even in dark and rainy conditions.
0 comments:
Post a Comment