Pet supply drive for Seattle Area Feline Rescue pet food pantry
Tuesday, November 18, 2025
This November, Rex & Roxy Pet Care is partnering with Seattle Area Feline Rescue to organize a supply drive for the Stay SAFe Pet Pantry. The Pet Pantry serves local dog and cat families in need.
We will pick up your donations! If you have pet food or supplies to contribute, email info@rexroxypets.com, and we will arrange pickup!
Currently the items that are most in need are:
- Clumping clay litter (this is one of our largest needs and one we consistently can't meet - litter would go a long way)
- Cat treats of any variety (Churus, hard treats, etc.)
- Wet dog food (we never have enough and we're starting to serve more individuals with dogs)
- Cat toys and dog toys
Seattle Area Feline Rescue (SAFe Rescue) is located in Ballinger Village, 20226 Ballinger Way NE, Shoreline WA 98155
