Sandbags and flooding

As part of NEMCo training, volunteers got familiar with the equipment used to fill, move and place a sandbag. Photo courtesy NEMCo

Need a Sandbag?





By Patrick Ducey



The City of Shoreline has a sandbag program. It's a free you-fill sandbag station in Hamlin Park. As you enter the Park from 15th NE, It is located in the back of the first parking lot on the left.





As the season changes, and the rains come, sometimes you can find yourself having a surface water issue.









The City of Shoreline Customer Response Team is a great resource to help with surface water issues, and sometimes you can take action yourself with a few sandbags to save yourself some grief.

If you are traveling in the snow, or you live on a hill that gets bad when it snows, a little sand can give you some traction to make your travel a little safer. You might have a car that needs a little weight to get better traction. You can get a free sandbag in Hamlin Park.





NEMCo, the Northshore Emergency Management Coalition, recently held training on sandbags and local flooding hazards.





Did you know that most people who die in floods were in their car? Standing water on the road can be dangerous, and flowing water on a road even more so.





While our local cities work to improve drainage and make roads safer to travel, remember that there can still be local flooding issues that are dangerous to drive through.



