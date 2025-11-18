2025 ShoreLake Arts Outdoor Market - Saturday November 22, 2025 in Ridgecrest business district

Tuesday, November 18, 2025

Rain or shine, this Saturday, November 22, 2025 from 10am-3pm, downtown Ridgecrest will be filled with local artists, music, and food for the 2025 ShoreLake Arts outdoor arts market, co-hosted with Drumlin and Ridgecrest Books.

The market will be on NE 165th between 5th and 8th Ave right in the heart of the business district, and inside Drumlin and ShoreLake Arts. 

Local shops will be open, too. Street parking available around the market, limited parking behind Drumlin.

We are thrilled many artists from the former Underground Holiday Market and new artists from Shoreline and Lake Forest Park will be there for you to shop locally-made high quality and creative art.

Click here to see the full list

Artists booths open from 10am-3pm

Musical performances:
  • 10am Mariah Fraser
  • 12:30pm Magic Keys
Food Truck:
  • Kathmandu MomoCha
Many thanks to our sponsors City of Shoreline, City of Lake Forest Park, Ridgecrest Neighborhood Association, Shoreline Chamber of Commerce, 4Culture, Jack Malek, Windermere, and Renewal by Andersen!


