2025 ShoreLake Arts Outdoor Market - Saturday November 22, 2025 in Ridgecrest business district
Tuesday, November 18, 2025
The market will be on NE 165th between 5th and 8th Ave right in the heart of the business district, and inside Drumlin and ShoreLake Arts.
Local shops will be open, too. Street parking available around the market, limited parking behind Drumlin.
We are thrilled many artists from the former Underground Holiday Market and new artists from Shoreline and Lake Forest Park will be there for you to shop locally-made high quality and creative art.
Click here to see the full list
Artists booths open from 10am-3pm
Musical performances:
- 10am Mariah Fraser
- 12:30pm Magic Keys
- Kathmandu MomoCha
