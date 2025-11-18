2025 ShoreLake Arts Outdoor Market - Saturday November 22, 2025 in Ridgecrest business district

Rain or shine, this Saturday, November 22, 2025 from 10am-3pm, downtown Ridgecrest will be filled with local artists, music, and food for the 2025 ShoreLake Arts outdoor arts market, co-hosted with Drumlin and Ridgecrest Books.





Local shops will be open, too. Street parking available around the market, limited parking behind Drumlin.



We are thrilled many artists from the former Underground Holiday Market and new artists from Shoreline and Lake Forest Park will be there for you to shop locally-made high quality and creative art.





Click here to see the full list



Artists booths open from 10am-3pm



Musical performances:

10am Mariah Fraser

12:30pm Magic Keys Food Truck:

Kathmandu MomoCha Many thanks to our sponsors City of Shoreline, City of Lake Forest Park, Ridgecrest Neighborhood Association, Shoreline Chamber of Commerce, 4Culture, Jack Malek, Windermere, and Renewal by Andersen!





The market will be on NE 165th between 5th and 8th Ave right in the heart of the business district, and inside Drumlin and ShoreLake Arts.