Grief Share: Surviving the Holidays After a Loved One’s Death

Starburst in the Evening Sky

Photo copyright Marc Weinberg

Experiencing the loss of a loved one can be one of the most challenging times in life. Grief is a deeply personal and often isolating experience, but you don’t have to navigate this journey alone. Experiencing the loss of a loved one can be one of the most challenging times in life. Grief is a deeply personal and often isolating experience, but you don’t have to navigate this journey alone.





All are welcome. This seminar will be held from 1:00 to 3:00pm.



The informal seminar includes experiences from other people who have experienced the holidays after their loved one’s death and who offer practical suggestions and reassurance.



These people share honestly about:

Being prepared for the surprising emotions that may hit over the holidays.

What to do about traditions and other coming changes.

How to handle holiday parties and invitations.

How to survive potentially awkward moments with other people.

Where to find comfort, strength, and hope in a seemingly hopeless time. It is offered by a local Grief Share chapter, which is part of an international organization whose primary focus is helping those who may be grieving during the Holidays. Grief Share also has a series of get-togethers to help throughout the year.



“We have found that, besides even the materials used to help us in our grief journey, just being with others who have also experienced what we each have is helpful as we support each other in our grief journey”, stated Sherwood Sage, one of the group leaders.“

For more information, contact Sherwood Sage at 206-920-8933. There is no cost unless one wants to buy the book dealing with grief at this time of year, which goes with the seminar for only $12.00. Books will be available at the seminar. It is offered by a local Grief Share chapter, which is part of an international organization whose primary focus is helping those who may be grieving during the Holidays. Grief Share also has a series of get-togethers to help throughout the year.For more information, contact Sherwood Sage at 206-920-8933. There is no cost unless one wants to buy the book dealing with grief at this time of year, which goes with the seminar for only $12.00. Books will be available at the seminar.









This seminar and other Grief Share meetings are hosted at the



Anyone in the community is welcome to attend this seminar and any of the other meetings throughout the year.





Registration is also recommended. Reserve a place here Registration is not required, but it helps plan seating arrangements.This seminar and other Grief Share meetings are hosted at the Berean Bible Church located at 2345 North 185th Street, Shoreline WA 98133 , at the corner of 1st Avenue NE and North 185th Street.Anyone in the community is welcome to attend this seminar and any of the other meetings throughout the year.

Regardless of whether you lost a loved one recently or some time ago, there is a continuing feeling of loneliness, especially during the Christmas season.If you're navigating through grief after losing someone dear, consider attending this special, one-time seminar in Shoreline on