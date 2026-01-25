Fish culvert project at site of Kenmore Jack in the Box

Kenmore Jack in the Box to be demolished

In 2018, the U.S. Supreme Court In 2018, the U.S. Supreme Court affirmed a court ruling that required the State of Washington to replace culverts with the worst impacts on fish habitat by 2030.





The culvert going under SR 522 at Jack in the Box ( 6100 NE Bothell Way ) is one of those culverts.





In 2025, the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) purchased the former Jack in the Box property for the “SR 522 Cat Whisker Creek Fish Passage Project,” marking the closure of the fast-food restaurant.





Earlier this month, WSDOT provided an update indicating that demolition of the existing building is planned for 2026, with fish habitat enhancement work anticipated in 2028.





Learn how WSDOT is reconnecting streams under state highways to improve fish passage around the state here



