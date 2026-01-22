Free vaccination clinic today at Third Place Commons



MMR vaccinations will be provided for all age groups at NO COST, regardless of insurance status.





All other childhood vaccinations will also be provided at no cost for people under age 19





COVID and flu vaccines will be available for uninsured adults at no cost.





No proof of residency required. Come take advantage of this easy, effective opportunity to protect yourself and others!









Register here. Walk-ins welcome but registrations prioritized and encouraged:

















Due to a recent measles outbreak in Snohomish County, Third Place Commons is partnering with Public Health – Seattle & King County and Snohomish County Health Department to stand up a vaccination clinic this Thursday the 22nd from 2:30-5:30 p.m.