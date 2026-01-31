Windermere Foundation supported 545 organizations in 2025 with over $3million

Looking back at 2025, we're incredibly proud of the way the Windermere network continues to show up for communities when it matters most. With so many families facing challenges in meeting basic needs, our offices and agents stepped forward with generosity, care, and action.



Distributed more than $3 million to support 545 organizations

Fulfilled 744 grants, helping create meaningful impact where it’s needed most



In 2025, together we:Distributed more than $3 million to support 545 organizationsFulfilled 744 grants, helping create meaningful impact where it’s needed most

Since 1989, the Windermere Foundation has raised over $59M to support nonprofits serving low-income and homeless families. This work is only possible because of the generosity of our agents, clients, and community partners.



Thank you for being part of this journey and helping us make a difference! Thank you for being part of this journey and helping us make a difference!







