Windermere Foundation supported 545 organizations in 2025 with over $3million
Saturday, January 31, 2026
In 2025, together we:
Distributed more than $3 million to support 545 organizations
Fulfilled 744 grants, helping create meaningful impact where it’s needed most
Since 1989, the Windermere Foundation has raised over $59M to support nonprofits serving low-income and homeless families. This work is only possible because of the generosity of our agents, clients, and community partners.
Thank you for being part of this journey and helping us make a difference!
