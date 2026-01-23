WeatherWatcher: Cold Weather Advisory in effect

From the National Weather Service:

Make frequent checks on older family, friends, and neighbors. Ensure portable heaters are used correctly. Do not use generators or grills inside.





Forecast: For the Shoreline and Lake Forest Park areas I am expecting temperatures to drop to the mid to upper 20's overnight Friday night into Saturday morning, again on Saturday night into Sunday morning. It's possible to see an isolated low temperature into the lower 20's in spots away from water.





Sunny skies and clear nights expected through most of the weekend. For daytime temperatures we're expecting to top out in the low to mid 40's through the weekend.





Sunday night we are looking to warm up a little with low temperatures in the 30's. Clouds are expected to start moving in as well. Monday through Tuesday night we are looking at mostly cloudy skies, high temperatures in the mid 40's Monday, lower 50's Tuesday, and lows in the mid to upper 30's.





By Wednesday, with the current forecast, a slight chance of rain returns, finally. I will note that originally forecasts were calling for the return of rain Friday this week but as we got closer it kept pushing our chances of rain out increasingly.





Monday or Tuesday may have another change in the forecast, holding off rain even longer. As it stands now, Wednesday through next Friday cloudy skies are expected, with a slight chance of rain at any given time during that period. Temperatures will be milder with daytime temperatures near 50°F and lows in the lower 40's.





Extended Forecast: A warmer and drier trend is still the overall signal for our weather pattern going off into the extended forecasts. Very unusual for a La Niña winter around here. Typically, La Niña winters here tend to be cooler and wetter than normal, with an increased chance of snow events.









We still have about 6 to 8 weeks left where a widespread snow event could be possible, but not likely in the next 2 weeks. As we get past about the middle of March widespread snow events become less likely.





Puget Sound Convergence zone events that could bring snow locally to the Shoreline area are possible all the way into late April, such as what happened April 18, 2008.









This winter has had no snow and, aside from December, less rainfall than usual. The only winters I can recall that were snow-free in recent decades were the winter of 2009-2010, and winter of 1991-1992.