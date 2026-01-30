Op-Ed: Public Health in Washington Faces Nearly 40% State Funding Cut Amid Federal Grant Uncertainty

Issuance of birth and death certificates

Restaurant permitting and food safety inspections

Water quality testing to ensure safe drinking water

Emergency response and recovery during disasters such as wildfires and the recent historic floods in King, Snohomish, and Skagit counties

Septic system safety to prevent water contamination

Translation of health communications into the many languages spoken across Washington

Local health departments struggled to vaccinate people, and residents experienced delays in restaurant and plumbing permits, difficulty getting clinic appointments, and longer waitlists for care. With federal funding increasingly uncertain, it is more important than ever that the state’s commitment to public health remains stable.Foundational Public Health Services operate across county lines and serve all Washingtonians. These investments protect community health and support a strong economy by ensuring safe food, clean water, and effective responses to emergencies.Public health services supported by this funding include:Before the state invested in Foundational Public Health Services, counties were forced to shoulder the cost of these essential services on their own, leading to inconsistent access and unequal outcomes across the state.This funding has been game-changing for public health. It allows us to respond in real time to what’s happening on the ground — without delays. One week it can support flood cleanup efforts, and the next it can be used to track measles cases. No other funding source offers that kind of flexibility.The proposed state cuts coincide with renewed threats from the Trump administration to eliminate or reclaim major federal public health investments, further destabilizing health systems across Washington.At a time of increasing federal uncertainty, Washington must stand up and protect Foundational Public Health Services. These investments are critical to keeping our state a safe, healthy place to live, work, and raise a family.