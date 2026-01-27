Detective Craig Teschlog retires from LFP Police Department

Detective Craig Teschlog

LFP PD Today we mark the final radio call of “out of service” for Detective Craig Teschlog, honoring more than 27 years of law-enforcement service, including nine years with Lake Forest Park Police Department. Today we mark the final radio call of “out of service” for Detective Craig Teschlog, honoring more than 27 years of law-enforcement service, including nine years with Lake Forest Park Police Department.





Born in Edmonds and raised nearby, Craig comes from a family defined by service. His father served 20 years in the U.S. Army with three tours in Southeast Asia; his grandfather served 35 years with the FDNY; and his mother was an elementary school teacher.





Though his parents passed years ago, they lived to see Craig find his calling in law enforcement. He spent over half his life protecting communities, building cases, and supporting victims, from patrol to investigations, and through his work on the Major Crimes Task Force.





Beyond the cases, he’s been a mentor, a trainer with CJTC, and someone others could always count on.





His work will continue as he teaches the next generation of detectives. Craig may be making his final radio call as a police officer, but a new chapter awaits.





Congratulations, Detective Teschlog. Thank you for your service to our community.



--LFP PD



