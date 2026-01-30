Memoir Writing Group at Senior Activity Center February 5 and 19, 2026
Friday, January 30, 2026
Join Arlene on the 1st and 3rd Thursday of the month to work on and share your short life stories.
This supportive group helps you preserve your memories in writing.
Participants are encouraged to bring any short pieces they have already written to share.
- WHEN: 5-Feb, 19-Feb – 10:00 - 11:30am
- COST: Members: $4 / Nonmembers: $8 (Per class)
- LOCATION: Shoreline-Lake Forest Park Senior Activity Center 18560 1st Ave NE Shoreline, WA 98155
- REGISTRATION: Call or visit the senior center to register 206-365-1536
