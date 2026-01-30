Memoir Writing Group at Senior Activity Center February 5 and 19, 2026

Friday, January 30, 2026

Memoir Writing Group at the Senior Activity Center

Join Arlene on the 1st and 3rd Thursday of the month to work on and share your short life stories. 

This supportive group helps you preserve your memories in writing.

Participants are encouraged to bring any short pieces they have already written to share.


Posted by DKH at 4:06 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  