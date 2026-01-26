2026 Seattle Home & Garden Show February 19-22, 2026 at Lumen Field Event Center
Monday, January 26, 2026
Now in its 82nd year, the ‘granddaddy’ of West Coast home and garden consumer shows is presented by SkyDADU and features a big line-up of attractions including celebrity antiques appraiser Dr. Lori, gardening guru Ciscoe Morris; the “Shop & Adopt Dog Corral”; the “Yard to Table” area with products and services for the garden, cutting edge 3D printing for the building industry and more than 40 free seminars presented by H&R Block, to name a few.
Hundreds of exhibitors and experts share fresh ideas about housing options, home decor, design and remodeling, D.I.Y. resources, urban farm and garden offerings, pet-friendly attractions and much more.
Seattle Home & Garden Show presented by SkyDADU, returns to Lumen Field Event Center Thursday through Sunday, February 19-22, 2026. The show runs Thursday, February 19 through Sunday, February 22. Hours are 10am to 6pm daily.
The Seattle Home & Garden Show is located at Lumen Field Event Center, 800 Occidental Avenue S., Seattle, WA 98134.
Tickets:
- E-tickets for the show are on sale here. Tickets purchased in advance through the show’s website provide parking discounted to $5 at designated parking areas, along with other benefits.
- Ticket prices at the show: adults, $15; seniors (60+), $10; military ($9), and juniors (ages 7-15), $3. Children under 7 are admitted free.
- Celebrity antiques appraiser Dr. Lori shares her extensive knowledge of potential treasures, heirlooms and thrift store finds submitted by showgoers. Always informative and entertaining, Dr. Lori will host her lively “Antiques Appraisal Comedy Show” at Stage Two on Friday, Feb. 20 and Saturday, Feb. 21 at 12:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m.
- The DADU (Detached Accessory Dwelling Unit) housing segment presents income producing opportunities, and veteran homebuilder and DADU visionary Tod Sakai, CEO of SkyDADU, shares the latest information in his "DADU Law Decoded – How It Creates New Opportunity” seminar presentations each day of the show at 1 p.m., located at Stage Two.
- The show’s “Yard to Table” feature spotlights vertical gardening for small spaces, raised bed gardening, hydroponic gardening products, flower and bulb sales and more.
- Gardening expert Ciscoe Morris wows audiences with his encyclopedic knowledge and signature humor on Sunday.
- Note to dogs and their owners: the show welcomes ticketholders and their dogs to the show Saturday, February 21 – at no extra charge!
- The “Shop-and-Adopt Dog Corral” features dog adoptions from Jenni's Rescue Ranch and includes more than 20 dogs and puppies available for adoption. The “Corral” includes exhibitors offering pet-related products and services, including pet “accident” resistant Pet Decorator® hardwood floors.
- Versatile “tiny homes” and smaller live/work buildings are attracting a growing number of buyers. Featured models on display come from award-winning DeTray’s Custom Housing, Mount Baker Tiny Homes and Seattle Tiny Homes.
- The future of 3D printing in landscaping and construction is here as the Cement Masons and Plasterers Training Centers of Washington highlight the game-changing benefits of this technology for builders, contractors and architects in a major display with a truck-sized boom printer and more.
- Attendees of all ages are invited to participate in the popular Emerald City LANFest, building healthy communities through inclusive gaming opportunities. It features PC gaming, console gaming and board games for the entire family.
