Lake Forest Park City Council supports both ballot measures for Shoreline Schools

Lake Forest Park City Council adopted Resolution No. 26-2062 related to two Shoreline School District No. 412 ballot measures scheduled for the February 10, 2026, election. At its January 22, 2026, meeting, the

Proposition No. 1 – Educational Programs and Operations Levy , which would replace an expiring levy and fund educational programs and operational expenses not fully funded by the State of Washington; and

, which would replace an expiring levy and fund educational programs and operational expenses not fully funded by the State of Washington; and Proposition No. 2 – Capital Levy for Technology Improvements and Support, which would replace an expiring levy and fund instructional technology acquisitions, equipment upgrades, and related training and support.

If approved by voters, each proposition would authorize the Shoreline School District to levy property taxes on taxable property within the district for four years.



The City Council’s action followed testimony received at a duly advertised public meeting.



The full text of Resolution No. 26-2062 is available on the City’s website.

