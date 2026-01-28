Lake Forest Park City Council supports both ballot measures for Shoreline Schools
Wednesday, January 28, 2026
The resolution acknowledges and expresses support for the following ballot measures placed on the ballot by the Shoreline School District Board of Directors:
- Proposition No. 1 – Educational Programs and Operations Levy, which would replace an expiring levy and fund educational programs and operational expenses not fully funded by the State of Washington; and
- Proposition No. 2 – Capital Levy for Technology Improvements and Support, which would replace an expiring levy and fund instructional technology acquisitions, equipment upgrades, and related training and support.
If approved by voters, each proposition would authorize the Shoreline School District to levy property taxes on taxable property within the district for four years.
The City Council’s action followed testimony received at a duly advertised public meeting.
The full text of Resolution No. 26-2062 is available on the City’s website.
