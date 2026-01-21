Local students on WSU President's Honor Roll for Fall 2025

Wednesday, January 21, 2026


Washington State University published the list of students achieving the President's Honor Roll for Fall 2025.

Local students on the list from Shoreline, Lake Forest Park, Kenmore, and Woodway

Shoreline

Harper

Lee

Andresen

Shoreline

Sofie

Emmanuelle

Angulo

Shoreline

Olivia

Elsie

Barnes

Shoreline

Scott


Barton

Shoreline

Otto

Henry

Beck

Shoreline

Benjamin

James

Borgida

Shoreline

Spencer

Taylor

Brown

Shoreline

Trevor

Mitchell

Cook

Shoreline

Catherine

Rose

Dana

Shoreline

Olivia

Maureen

Eckhardt

Shoreline

Sydney

Jane

Friedman - Blixt

Shoreline

Nasir Ahmad


Haidary

Shoreline

Michelle

Juliana

Hawthorn

Shoreline

Carson


Kaiser-Brown

Shoreline

Ellie

Elizabeth

Keatley

Shoreline

Alexandra

Burgess

Krajina

Shoreline

Sadie

Marie

Mires

Shoreline

Britany

Joshigei

Morales Rodriguez

Shoreline

Sophia

Rose

Pellitteri

Shoreline

Andre

H

Ricard

Shoreline

Eliana

Theresa

Rohmer

Shoreline

Claire

E

Sterling

Shoreline

Grace

Dianne

Tefft

Shoreline

Kayla

Jordan

Vandendyssel

Shoreline

Haymanot

Workneh

Woldehanna



Lake Forest Park

Jonah

Matthew

Chesnut

Lake Forest Park

Madeleine

Berry

Eaves

Lake Forest Park

James

Cole

Finney

Lake Forest Park

Cordelia


Key

Lake Forest Park

Lindsey

Emma

Muilenburg

Lake Forest Park

Neela

P

Nevens

Lake Forest Park

Rosemary

Belle

Nevens

Lake Forest Park

Jordan

Elizabeth

Tikalsky

Lake Forest Park

Grace


Wierenga


Kenmore

Angus

Andrew

Guyer

Kenmore

Cameron

Erika

Enstrom

Kenmore

Chelsea

Monique

Zapata

Kenmore

Chloe

Victoria

Rebh

Kenmore

Isabel


Cardenas Gordivas

Kenmore

Macie

Joye

Looney

Kenmore

Marknisha

Sanoe

Hervol

Kenmore

Maxwell

Gilmore

Martin

Kenmore

Mickenze

Kay

Maestas

Kenmore

Riley


Miggins

Kenmore

Tyler

Michael

Neher

Woodway

Boden

Cochran

Reiss

Woodway

Chloe

Noelle

Munson

