Local students on WSU President's Honor Roll for Fall 2025
Wednesday, January 21, 2026
Washington State University published the list of students achieving the President's Honor Roll for Fall 2025.
Local students on the list from Shoreline, Lake Forest Park, Kenmore, and Woodway
Shoreline
Harper
Lee
Andresen
Shoreline
Sofie
Emmanuelle
Angulo
Shoreline
Olivia
Elsie
Barnes
Shoreline
Scott
Barton
Shoreline
Otto
Henry
Beck
Shoreline
Benjamin
James
Borgida
Shoreline
Spencer
Taylor
Brown
Shoreline
Trevor
Mitchell
Cook
Shoreline
Catherine
Rose
Dana
Shoreline
Olivia
Maureen
Eckhardt
Shoreline
Sydney
Jane
Friedman - Blixt
Shoreline
Nasir Ahmad
Haidary
Shoreline
Michelle
Juliana
Hawthorn
Shoreline
Carson
Kaiser-Brown
Shoreline
Ellie
Elizabeth
Keatley
Shoreline
Alexandra
Burgess
Krajina
Shoreline
Sadie
Marie
Mires
Shoreline
Britany
Joshigei
Morales Rodriguez
Shoreline
Sophia
Rose
Pellitteri
Shoreline
Andre
H
Ricard
Shoreline
Eliana
Theresa
Rohmer
Shoreline
Claire
E
Sterling
Shoreline
Grace
Dianne
Tefft
Shoreline
Kayla
Jordan
Vandendyssel
Shoreline
Haymanot
Workneh
Woldehanna
Lake Forest Park
Jonah
Matthew
Chesnut
Lake Forest Park
Madeleine
Berry
Eaves
Lake Forest Park
James
Cole
Finney
Lake Forest Park
Cordelia
Key
Lake Forest Park
Lindsey
Emma
Muilenburg
Lake Forest Park
Neela
P
Nevens
Lake Forest Park
Rosemary
Belle
Nevens
Lake Forest Park
Jordan
Elizabeth
Tikalsky
Lake Forest Park
Grace
Wierenga
Kenmore
Angus
Andrew
Guyer
Kenmore
Cameron
Erika
Enstrom
Kenmore
Chelsea
Monique
Zapata
Kenmore
Chloe
Victoria
Rebh
Kenmore
Isabel
Cardenas Gordivas
Kenmore
Macie
Joye
Looney
Kenmore
Marknisha
Sanoe
Hervol
Kenmore
Maxwell
Gilmore
Martin
Kenmore
Mickenze
Kay
Maestas
Kenmore
Riley
Miggins
Kenmore
Tyler
Michael
Neher
Woodway
Boden
Cochran
Reiss
Woodway
Chloe
Noelle
Munson
