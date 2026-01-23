Kristen Wickersham show at Ridgecrest Public House - reception January 24, 2026

Kristen Wickersham show at Ridgecrest Pub

Shorelake Arts invites the public to stop by Ridgecrest Public House for our Monthly Artist Showcase! 

This month we are featuring artwork by local visual artist, Kristen Wickersham. She is a mixed media artist focused on wildlife and landscape painting. Her latest series, Wild Birds, is displayed at Ridgecrest Public House thru February.

Meet the Artist Reception

Join us on Saturday, January 24, 2026 from 4:00pm - 6:00pm for an Artist Reception with visual artist, Kristen Wickersham. Ridgecrest Public House, 520 NE 165th St., Shoreline.


