Financial literacy workshops at Third Place Commons begin February 4, 2026

free, public financial literacy workshops designed to help you build confidence. Join us for a series of





Learn the power of budgeting, get an introduction to investing, attend a Homebuyer 101 class, and better understand Social Security.





Whether you’re a teen, young adult, or just looking for a refresher, these sessions are welcoming, practical, and open to all.





Come learn, ask questions, and gain tools you can use right away!





Registration helpful but not required.









Power of Budgeting

February 4, 2026, 6:00 – 7:00pm

Presenter: Jessy Harb | Edward Jones | Financial Advisor | Jessy.Harb@edwardjones.com





During this presentation, we will explore the power of budgeting, examine wants and needs, and talk about personal spending and savings goals.





Credit Scores: What Are They and Why They Matter

February 11, 2026, 6:00 – 7:00pm

www.stmaryloans.com Presenter: Cindy St. Mary | Global Credit Union Home Loans | Sr. Loan Officer | NMLS #114971 c.stmary@gcuhome.com





In today’s presentation we will learn: what credit scores are, why they are important and how to establish and maintain them. We will also learn how to avoid credit mishaps and reestablish credit should you need to.





Social Security: Your Questions Answered

February 18, 2026, 6:00 – 7:00pm

Presenter: Jessy Harb | Edward Jones | Financial Advisor | Jessy.Harb@edwardjones.com





Social Security will likely be the foundation of your retirement income. Before you retire, it’s important to understand your options and the impact your decisions have on your retirement.





Home Buying 101: Why Rent When You Can Own

February 25, 2026, 6:00 – 7:00pm

Presenters:

www.stmaryloans.com Cindy St. Mary | Global Credit Union Home Loans | Sr. Loan Officer | NMLS #114971 | c.stmary@gcuhome.com





Kate Ledbetter | Windermere Real Estate/Shoreline | Real Estate Broker | www.KateLHomes.com KateL@Windermere.com | 425-306-9191





In today’s presentation we will learn about homebuyer loans, including FHA, VA, USDA, and conventional financing options, along with how to qualify, prepare and get the most out of your money. We will also talk about establishing realistic goals and how to make a successful offer in today’s market.







