Financial literacy workshops at Third Place Commons begin February 4, 2026
Thursday, January 29, 2026
Learn the power of budgeting, get an introduction to investing, attend a Homebuyer 101 class, and better understand Social Security.
Whether you’re a teen, young adult, or just looking for a refresher, these sessions are welcoming, practical, and open to all.
Come learn, ask questions, and gain tools you can use right away!
Registration helpful but not required.
All Classes will be Held at Third Place Commons 17171 Bothell Way NE, Lake Forest Park, WA 98155
Power of Budgeting
February 4, 2026, 6:00 – 7:00pm
Presenter: Jessy Harb | Edward Jones | Financial Advisor | Jessy.Harb@edwardjones.com
During this presentation, we will explore the power of budgeting, examine wants and needs, and talk about personal spending and savings goals.
Credit Scores: What Are They and Why They Matter
February 11, 2026, 6:00 – 7:00pm
Presenter: Cindy St. Mary | Global Credit Union Home Loans | Sr. Loan Officer | NMLS #114971 c.stmary@gcuhome.com | www.stmaryloans.com
In today’s presentation we will learn: what credit scores are, why they are important and how to establish and maintain them. We will also learn how to avoid credit mishaps and reestablish credit should you need to.
Social Security: Your Questions Answered
February 18, 2026, 6:00 – 7:00pm
Presenter: Jessy Harb | Edward Jones | Financial Advisor | Jessy.Harb@edwardjones.com
Social Security will likely be the foundation of your retirement income. Before you retire, it’s important to understand your options and the impact your decisions have on your retirement.
Home Buying 101: Why Rent When You Can Own
February 25, 2026, 6:00 – 7:00pm
Presenters:
Cindy St. Mary | Global Credit Union Home Loans | Sr. Loan Officer | NMLS #114971 | c.stmary@gcuhome.com | www.stmaryloans.com
Kate Ledbetter | Windermere Real Estate/Shoreline | Real Estate Broker | www.KateLHomes.com | KateL@Windermere.com | 425-306-9191
In today’s presentation we will learn about homebuyer loans, including FHA, VA, USDA, and conventional financing options, along with how to qualify, prepare and get the most out of your money. We will also talk about establishing realistic goals and how to make a successful offer in today’s market.
