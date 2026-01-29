Financial literacy workshops at Third Place Commons begin February 4, 2026

Thursday, January 29, 2026

Join us for a series of free, public financial literacy workshops designed to help you build confidence. 

Learn the power of budgeting, get an introduction to investing, attend a Homebuyer 101 class, and better understand Social Security. 

Whether you’re a teen, young adult, or just looking for a refresher, these sessions are welcoming, practical, and open to all. 

Come learn, ask questions, and gain tools you can use right away!  

Registration helpful but not required.  


Power of Budgeting
February 4, 2026, 6:00 – 7:00pm
Presenter:  Jessy Harb | Edward Jones | Financial Advisor | Jessy.Harb@edwardjones.com

During this presentation, we will explore the power of budgeting, examine wants and needs, and talk about personal spending and savings goals.

Credit Scores: What Are They and Why They Matter
February 11, 2026, 6:00 – 7:00pm
Presenter: Cindy St. Mary | Global Credit Union Home Loans | Sr. Loan Officer | NMLS #114971 c.stmary@gcuhome.com | www.stmaryloans.com

In today’s presentation we will learn: what credit scores are, why they are important and how to establish and maintain them. We will also learn how to avoid credit mishaps and reestablish credit should you need to.

Social Security: Your Questions Answered
February 18, 2026, 6:00 – 7:00pm
Presenter: Jessy Harb | Edward Jones | Financial Advisor | Jessy.Harb@edwardjones.com

Social Security will likely be the foundation of your retirement income. Before you retire, it’s important to understand your options and the impact your decisions have on your retirement.

Home Buying 101: Why Rent When You Can Own
February 25, 2026, 6:00 – 7:00pm
Presenters:
Cindy St. Mary | Global Credit Union Home Loans | Sr. Loan Officer | NMLS #114971 | c.stmary@gcuhome.com | www.stmaryloans.com

Kate Ledbetter | Windermere Real Estate/Shoreline | Real Estate Broker | www.KateLHomes.com | KateL@Windermere.com | 425-306-9191

In today’s presentation we will learn about homebuyer loans, including FHA, VA, USDA, and conventional financing options, along with how to qualify, prepare and get the most out of your money. We will also talk about establishing realistic goals and how to make a successful offer in today’s market.


