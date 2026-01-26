Garden Starting Skill classes begin at the Shoreline Tool Library February 8 and Seattle Tool Library February 9, 2026
Monday, January 26, 2026
Whether you've got a backyard garden or a small planter, you'll end the gardening season with tasty tomatoes. Growing Roots Together's class walks you through the process from start to finish to make sure you have everything you need to know to grow productive plants!
These are the first classes of our Garden Starting Skill Series, so if you're looking to get into gardening, try 'em out! You can become the master of growing tomatoes and medicinal herbs
These are the first classes of our Garden Starting Skill Series, so if you're looking to get into gardening, try 'em out! You can become the master of growing tomatoes and medicinal herbs
Sign Up here to Learn More about Tomato Growing Success: From Seed to Harvest
Shoreline Tool Library 16610 Aurora Ave N, Shoreline
Sunday, February 8, 2026
10–11:30am
Cost: $25–$65
Shoreline Tool Library 16610 Aurora Ave N, Shoreline
Sunday, February 8, 2026
10–11:30am
Cost: $25–$65
Clinical herbalist Cassidy Moss, owner of Moss Herbalism, wants to help you plan a medicinal garden that thrives in the Pacific Northwest. After this class, you'll understand which herbs you might want to grow to support you and your family's needs!
Sign Up here to Learn More about Medicinal Herb Gardening
NE Seattle Tool Library 10228 Fischer Pl NE, Seattle
Monday, February 9, 2026
6–7:30pm
Cost: $35–$75
NE Seattle Tool Library 10228 Fischer Pl NE, Seattle
Monday, February 9, 2026
6–7:30pm
Cost: $35–$75
These classes are part of our Garden Starting Skill Series, which includes 10 classes that hope to give you the opportunity to get into gardening. Each class is offered on a sliding scale to help reduce barriers to participation while retaining sufficient income for Seattle REconomy, which owns and operates the NE Seattle and Shoreline tool libraries.
See our full Class & Event Calendar here
If you'd like to hear about more classes like these, sign up here for Customizable Class/Event Notifications
See our full Class & Event Calendar here
If you'd like to hear about more classes like these, sign up here for Customizable Class/Event Notifications
0 comments:
Post a Comment