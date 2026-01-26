Garden Starting Skill classes begin at the Shoreline Tool Library February 8 and Seattle Tool Library February 9, 2026

Monday, January 26, 2026


These are the first classes of our Garden Starting Skill Series, so if you're looking to get into gardening, try 'em out! You can become the master of growing tomatoes and medicinal herbs 
Whether you've got a backyard garden or a small planter, you'll end the gardening season with tasty tomatoes. Growing Roots Together's class walks you through the process from start to finish to make sure you have everything you need to know to grow productive plants!


Clinical herbalist Cassidy Moss, owner of Moss Herbalism, wants to help you plan a medicinal garden that thrives in the Pacific Northwest. After this class, you'll understand which herbs you might want to grow to support you and your family's needs!

These classes are part of our Garden Starting Skill Series, which includes 10 classes that hope to give you the opportunity to get into gardening. Each class is offered on a sliding scale to help reduce barriers to participation while retaining sufficient income for Seattle REconomy, which owns and operates the NE Seattle and Shoreline tool libraries.
See our full Class & Event Calendar here
If you'd like to hear about more classes like these, sign up here for Customizable Class/Event Notifications


Posted by DKH at 2:27 AM
Tags: , ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  