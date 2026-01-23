ACTIVISTS ASSEMBLE: A Festival of Activism January 25, 2026
Sunday, January 25th from 10:00am – 2:00pm
At Shorewood High School, 17300 Fremont Ave N, Shoreline, WA 98133
This event is free and open to the public!
North Seattle Progressives, an Indivisible affiliate, is sponsoring a gathering of more than 80 activist organizations in Seattle | Shoreline | North King and South Snohomish Counties.
Together, these organizations have worked hard to respond to the challenges and to promote our common humanity, dignity, and preservation of our democracy.
This gathering will provide community members, activists and those interested in getting involved, the chance to learn about opportunities they have to make a difference in protecting our communities, especially our most vulnerable neighbors.
Workshops will include whistle kit assembly, how to register voters, using Signal, protest sign making.
Panel Discussions:
The organizations include Indivisibles, League of Women Voters, organizations working on housing, healthcare, immigration, environment, LGBTQIA2S+, and many more.
- Health & Wellness: Responding to Healthcare Challenges in WA State 2026 with Panelists State Representative Lauren Davis (32nd LD); Emily Brice, Co-Executive Director of Advocacy, Northwest Health Law Advocates; Tamara Cunitz, Nashi Immigrants Health Board
- Housing: A way home - Community responses to housing and homelessness with Panelists Alison Eisinger, Executive Director, Seattle/King County Coalition on Homelessness; Kerry O’Meara, Community Connector for North Helpline; Jeff Paul, Organizer, House Our Neighbors
- Immigration: Panelists will present information about work being done in our area to legally and effectively protect our communities from federal overreach and how individuals can contribute to their efforts.
