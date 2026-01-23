ACTIVISTS ASSEMBLE: A Festival of Activism January 25, 2026

The organizations include Indivisibles, League of Women Voters, organizations working on housing, healthcare, immigration, environment, LGBTQIA2S+, and many more.

Health & Wellness: Responding to Healthcare Challenges in WA State 2026 with Panelists State Representative Lauren Davis (32nd LD); Emily Brice, Co-Executive Director of Advocacy, Northwest Health Law Advocates; Tamara Cunitz, Nashi Immigrants Health Board

Housing: A way home - Community responses to housing and homelessness with Panelists Alison Eisinger, Executive Director, Seattle/King County Coalition on Homelessness; Kerry O’Meara, Community Connector for North Helpline; Jeff Paul, Organizer, House Our Neighbors

Immigration: Panelists will present information about work being done in our area to legally and effectively protect our communities from federal overreach and how individuals can contribute to their efforts.





Together, these organizations have worked hard to respond to the challenges and to promote our common humanity, dignity, and preservation of our democracy.This gathering will provide community members, activists and those interested in getting involved, the chance to learn about opportunities they have to make a difference in protecting our communities, especially our most vulnerable neighbors.Workshops will include whistle kit assembly, how to register voters, using Signal, protest sign making.