King County Undersheriff Jesse Anderson honored by county council upon his retirement after 35 years

Friday, January 30, 2026


At their meeting on January 27, 2026 the King County Council recognized and thanked Undersheriff Jesse Anderson for his 35-year commitment to ensuring the safety of all King County residents. 

He has always shown a willingness to engage with all members of our communities. 

He served the residents of unincorporated King County, the Muckleshoot Indian Tribe, and the cities of Beaux Arts, Burien, Carnation, Covington, Kenmore, Maple Valley, Newcastle, Sammamish, SeaTac, Shoreline, Skykomish, and Woodinville. 

"We wish him well in his retirement."


