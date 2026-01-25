School levy ballots due by February 10, 2026

By Diane Hettrick





Ballots for the February 10, 2026 school levies have been mailed and should be in the hands of voters.









There are only two items on the ballot but the envelope contains a lot of information - voters pamphlet, return envelope, optional privacy sleeve, lists including where the drop boxes are located (Shoreline library, Shoreline 192nd park 'n ride, LFP city hall, Broadview library, Lake City library).





You can return your ballot by mail, but make sure you put it in the mail at least a week prior to the deadline.





It took me two tries to find the ballot because it stuck to one of the information pages. Be sure to turn the ballot over and vote on both sides.





Briefly, considering the complexity of school funding, here is what you are voting on:





Proposition 1: Educational Programs and Operations Levy (EP&O Levy)

Proposition 2: Capital Levy for Technology Improvements and Support (Tech Levy)

The proposed levies replace past levies that will expire at the end of 2026, including the one-year supplemental levy that passed in August 2025.

Voters who live in Shoreline and Lake Forest Park are eligible to vote. Levies pass with a simple majority of votes (50%+1).





Election Date: February 10, 2026







Details about the levies plus details for the community information sessions found at this link

Shoreline PTA Council has information on their webpage I strongly recommend signing up for ballot alerts. ( Start here ) You will be notified when your ballot has been received, when it has been validated and counted. You will know immediately if there are any problems and be able to remedy them before the election is certified. Dr. Susana Reyes, Shoreline School District Superintendent, is hosting community information webinars to share more about the upcoming replacement levies on the February ballot.









Shoreline School District is proposing two replacement levies for collection in years 2027-2030 to fund educational programs and services not fully funded by state or federal sources.