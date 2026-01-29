Valentine's Day at Sno-King International Folk Dance Club

Thursday, January 29, 2026

Sno-King International Folk Dancers
Hearts and Flowers! 

Our Sweetheart Dance Party luckily falls right on Valentine's day, Saturday February 14, 2026 from 7:00-9:00pm. 

Come with or without a sweetheart; we are all very sweet and will dance with you.

Every Wednesday we joyfully dance from 7:00-9:00pm, which helps us to keep away the winter chill. 

You will be surprised what a variety of dances we do. 

They come from many parts of the world, and some are for individuals, some are for couples, some are for lines or circles, and some are in sets. 

The music is varied, with some unfamiliar rhythms among the more usual ones. We have a short lesson near the beginning of the evening, and plenty of time for your requests.

This month we will teach a dainty Bulgarian line dance, a Scottish set, a fast and furious Serbian line, and a Breton couple dance.

Wednesday February 11, 2026 we start at 6:45pm; this is set teaching night, and sets take longer to learn. Be on time if you want to assure your place in a set.

Saturday February 14, our monthly party is the Sweetheart Dance, and you are invited to bring finger food snacks to share.

Cedar Valley Grange, 20526 52nd Ave W, Lynnwood. 

$8.00. First time free. 

Contact info:

